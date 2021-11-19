The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.76% of Timken worth $46,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 38.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth $726,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Timken by 73.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Timken by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

