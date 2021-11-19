The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of WEIGF opened at $23.25 on Friday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

