Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the October 14th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THTX opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.22. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 39.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

