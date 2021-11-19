TheStreet Upgrades Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $16.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.28. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,418,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,942,000 after acquiring an additional 314,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,153,000 after acquiring an additional 908,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,370,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,248,000 after acquiring an additional 441,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,524,000 after acquiring an additional 68,867 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

