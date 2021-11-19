Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$144.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$144.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$156.01. The stock had a trading volume of 376,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$133.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$99.11 and a 52-week high of C$156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total value of C$3,078,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,420,851.43.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

