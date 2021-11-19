THORChain (RUNE) Price Hits $10.72

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $10.72 or 0.00018616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $2.77 billion and $121.30 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00093741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.23 or 0.07219831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,231.65 or 0.99346074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

