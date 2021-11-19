Thorstarter (XRUNE) Trading Down 6% This Week

Thorstarter (CURRENCY:XRUNE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thorstarter has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Thorstarter has a market cap of $31.57 million and $11.21 million worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00071599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00093917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.18 or 0.07334352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,961.81 or 0.99928061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

