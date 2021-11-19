Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 2,059 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Guess? were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Guess? by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Guess? by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Guess? by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Guess? by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

GES opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.