Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 32,979 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SkyWest were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SkyWest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after acquiring an additional 141,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SkyWest by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 410,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,499,000 after buying an additional 342,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

SKYW opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

