Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $32.01 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -106.70, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

