Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 46.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,713 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 580.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 735,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,096,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,109,000 after purchasing an additional 734,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

