Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 223,312 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,312 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mattel were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

