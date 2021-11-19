Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,984 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.96 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

