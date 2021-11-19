thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.