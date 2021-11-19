Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tilray from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.32.

Shares of TLRY opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. Tilray has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.50.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,201,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

