TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the October 14th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TLLTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

About TILT

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution; Cannabis; Accessories; and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment include Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment comprises SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

