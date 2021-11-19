Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Titan Medical stock opened at C$1.05 on Monday. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of C$0.95 and a 12-month high of C$4.40. The stock has a market cap of C$116.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.
About Titan Medical
Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio
