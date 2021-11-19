TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Cowen

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a top pick rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of TJX opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

