Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Up 8.7%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 6.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and market of non-dairy frozen desserts and other food products. The company was founded by David Mintz in August 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

