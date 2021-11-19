Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$11,343.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.43, for a total transaction of C$11,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,074,951.47.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.42, for a total transaction of C$11,242.00.

Shares of TIH stock traded down C$0.69 on Friday, hitting C$112.06. The stock had a trading volume of 28,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$106.38. The company has a market cap of C$9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 29.61. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$84.61 and a one year high of C$113.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIH. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$120.61.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

