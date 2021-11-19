Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) PT Raised to GBX 200

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Shares of TXP opened at GBX 138.77 ($1.81) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of £292.43 million and a PE ratio of -22.83. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.10 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.