Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys 3,334 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 122.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $319.70 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $228.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

