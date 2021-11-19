Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $112.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $216.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

