Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Clorox stock opened at $170.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average of $172.02. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

