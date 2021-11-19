Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 1,575 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $8,692,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

