Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 20,255 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,276,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE opened at $87.69 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

