Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

Traeger stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

