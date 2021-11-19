Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON TGA opened at GBX 310.04 ($4.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 358.35. Transglobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51).
About Transglobe Energy
