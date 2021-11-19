Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON TGA opened at GBX 310.04 ($4.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 358.35. Transglobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51).

About Transglobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

