Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TREVF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.24.

Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

