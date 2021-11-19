Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TV. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.26.

TSE TV opened at C$0.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$183.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

