Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.06.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.