Tribe (TRIBE) Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market cap of $464.54 million and approximately $34.23 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00226076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

