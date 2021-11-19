TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $4,618,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB opened at $734.96 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $337.83 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

