TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.0% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in S&P Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in S&P Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in S&P Global by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $460.75 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

