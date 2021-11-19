TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Takes Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after buying an additional 436,008 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,332,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,797,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after purchasing an additional 192,183 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

BRBR stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.00 million, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.