TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Trims Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after buying an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.36.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,399 shares of company stock valued at $40,321,394 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $267.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.01 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.94 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

