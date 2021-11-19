Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Receives $32.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 233.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.34. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently -129.23%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

