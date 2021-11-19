Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $6.75 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $255.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.96 and its 200-day moving average is $204.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

