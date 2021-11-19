Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 89 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $296.24 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

