Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 201 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $438,000. Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $225.44 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $168.88 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.55.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

