Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 254 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $543.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.88. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $531.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

