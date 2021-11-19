Tsfg LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

ORCL stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.25. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

