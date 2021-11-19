Tsfg LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tsfg LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after acquiring an additional 309,689 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 200,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after acquiring an additional 185,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,309,000 after acquiring an additional 118,723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,768. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $121.77 and a 52 week high of $155.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

