Tsfg LLC Has $975,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 446,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435,324 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,923. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

