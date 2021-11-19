Tsfg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. 101,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,418,306. The company has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

