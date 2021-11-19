Tsfg LLC Purchases 1,313 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 3.6% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.91. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.58. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $322.50 and a 1-year high of $455.51.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

