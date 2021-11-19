TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TT Electronics stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

