Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 14,000 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $4,455,080.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $290.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.61. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.60 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

