Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

TWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.