two (NYSE:TWOA) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in two (NYSE:TWOA) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 722,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,565 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TWO were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOA. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,181,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TWO by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,127,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 335,253 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TWO by 459.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,119,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 919,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,555,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,463,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSE TWOA opened at $9.78 on Friday. two has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

About TWO

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

